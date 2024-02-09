KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

