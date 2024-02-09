Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,209,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

