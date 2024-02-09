KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTI. UBS Group upgraded Agiliti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

AGTI opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Agiliti has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.44 million, a P/E ratio of -86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $219,086.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,981,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,755,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,674 shares of company stock valued at $622,811. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,284,000 after acquiring an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,724,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

