KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) COO Acquires $97,200.00 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

KREF stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 361.76 and a quick ratio of 384.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

