KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $26.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $618.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. KLA has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $658.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $578.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 819.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 13.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.