Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of €23.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
