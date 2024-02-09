Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €28.17 ($30.29) on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €27.67 ($29.75) and a twelve month high of €35.51 ($38.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €28.68 and a 200 day moving average of €30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of €23.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.