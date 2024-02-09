Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.61. 688,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

