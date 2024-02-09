Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105,012 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $89,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.39. 574,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,997. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

