Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.43% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,390 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

