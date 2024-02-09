Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $123.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638,843 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $123,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

