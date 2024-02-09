Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $74.88 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $74,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

KEYS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.89. 369,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

