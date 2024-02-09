Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,843 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $26,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Up 0.4 %

HAYW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 259,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAYW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

