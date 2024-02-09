Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 195,345 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,345 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Dollar Tree worth $83,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,273. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.