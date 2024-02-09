Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 21,493 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,493 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $340,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.69. 790,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,741. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $278.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

