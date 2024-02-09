Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of M.D.C. worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 742,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

