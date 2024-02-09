Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 88,106 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88,106 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Autodesk worth $68,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.23. 704,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

