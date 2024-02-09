Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 991 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $88.86. 631,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,374. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

