Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LADR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 471,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on LADR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 566,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 551,241 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.