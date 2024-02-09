Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $24.79 on Friday, reaching $889.15. The company had a trading volume of 396,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,365. The company’s fifty day moving average is $779.49 and its 200-day moving average is $700.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,391 shares of company stock worth $24,130,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.