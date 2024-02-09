Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 823,334 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRPH opened at $3.02 on Friday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

