Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) VP Sells $2,325,275.70 in Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $190.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.98.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile



Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

