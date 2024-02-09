Larry J. Helling Purchases 1,000 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $56.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $943.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in QCR by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in QCR by 69.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

