Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Lazard has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

