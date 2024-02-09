Leerink Partnrs Comments on Exelixis, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.