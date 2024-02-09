LEMONCHAIN Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $73,714.26 and approximately $237.93 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

