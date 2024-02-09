LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LGIH. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.25.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

