Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by Washington University

Washington University lessened its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Light & Wonder accounts for approximately 10.8% of Washington University’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Washington University owned approximately 0.46% of Light & Wonder worth $29,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNW. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 30.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of LNW traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 169,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $89.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Featured Stories

