Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded by National Bankshares

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

NYSE LSPD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,248. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,287,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,669,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 427,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,596,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.