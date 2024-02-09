Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 3,502,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,248. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $26,479,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $25,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

