Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $98,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

NYSE:LIN traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.51. 551,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,048. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.15 and a 200 day moving average of $393.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

