LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.77. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $86,258 over the last 90 days. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

