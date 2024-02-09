Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 37% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $339.49 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,191,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,179,184.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00483889 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,288.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.