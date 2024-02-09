Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Sells $470,673.84 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.44. 25,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.22 and a 200 day moving average of $248.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 25.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

