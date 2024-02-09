Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $189,858.23

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $49.31 million and $189,858.23 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

