Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

LOW traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,309. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.