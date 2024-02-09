Lowland (LON:LWI) Insider Mark Lam Acquires 10,000 Shares

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lam purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,291.09).

Lowland Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LWI stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 114 ($1.43). 655,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,680. Lowland has a 52 week low of GBX 103.25 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.02 million, a PE ratio of -3,776.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.50.

Lowland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

About Lowland

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

