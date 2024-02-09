Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Lululemon Athletica worth $155,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.55.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $472.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

