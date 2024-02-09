LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $94.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.