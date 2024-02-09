Maple (MPL) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Maple (MPL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Maple has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $12.97 or 0.00027462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $50.26 million and $702,291.47 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official website is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

