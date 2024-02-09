Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Gap Down to $26.07

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.07, but opened at $25.16. Maplebear shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 529,263 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. Analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

