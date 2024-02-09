Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 417.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

MPC stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $173.32. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

