Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,568. Masco has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 1,514,220 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $44,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 847,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

