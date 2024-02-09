Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.12

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.12 and last traded at $129.96, with a volume of 2318579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

