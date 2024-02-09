MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in MasTec by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

