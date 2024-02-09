MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $364.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.63. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,490 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.