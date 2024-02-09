Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

MAT opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,019,000 after buying an additional 142,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mattel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after purchasing an additional 477,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

