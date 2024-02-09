Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

LON:MTW opened at GBX 590 ($7.40) on Tuesday. Mattioli Woods has a one year low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($8.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £306.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3,933.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 608.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 586.25.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,000.00%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.