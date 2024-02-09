Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Mattioli Woods Stock Performance
LON:MTW opened at GBX 590 ($7.40) on Tuesday. Mattioli Woods has a one year low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($8.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £306.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3,933.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 608.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 586.25.
Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,000.00%.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
