McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 275.97% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson updated its FY24 guidance to $27.25-$27.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 27.250-27.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $494.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.37 and a 200-day moving average of $450.62. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $519.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

