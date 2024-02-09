Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,735. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

