MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.43% of MercadoLibre worth $274,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $27.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,759.95. 186,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,802. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,800.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,641.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,430.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.